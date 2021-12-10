Insider Selling: Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) COO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) COO Gary B. Langfitt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $21,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CASS stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $591.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 835,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,065,000 after acquiring an additional 44,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 276,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

