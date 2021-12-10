Insider Selling: Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Major Shareholder Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 70,000 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $824,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:APRN opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $12.76.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 136.00% and a negative net margin of 15.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Apron by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Apron by 64.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

