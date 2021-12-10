Insider Selling: Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Major Shareholder Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 70,000 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $824,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE:APRN opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $12.76.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 136.00% and a negative net margin of 15.41%.
Blue Apron Company Profile
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.
