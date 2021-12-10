Insider Selling: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CFO Sells 3,919 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $88,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ASB stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $24.06.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $269.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.17 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 34.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 28.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,265 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,483,000 after acquiring an additional 37,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 88,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
Associated Banc Company Profile
Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
Read More: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.