Insider Selling: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CFO Sells 3,919 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $88,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $24.06.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $269.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.17 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 34.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 28.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,265 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,483,000 after acquiring an additional 37,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 88,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

