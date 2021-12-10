Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Sells $1,049,413.04 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Robert P. Goodman sold 49,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $1,049,413.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ACVA opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $1,145,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,521 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACVA. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

