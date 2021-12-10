Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Major Shareholder Sells 700,000 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $10,535,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.04.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 558,820 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 15.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,769,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,810,000 after acquiring an additional 491,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 357,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,541,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 116,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

