Insider Buying: TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Purchases $51,376.58 in Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 22,733 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $51,376.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 89,274 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $205,330.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.76. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $3,039,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 319,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 69,716 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 133,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

