Insider Buying: Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Purchases $254,991.78 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 49,706 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $254,991.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of QRHC opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $117.88 million, a PE ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $7.72.
Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.
About Quest Resource
Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.
