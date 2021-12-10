Insider Buying: Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Purchases $254,991.78 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 49,706 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $254,991.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of QRHC opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $117.88 million, a PE ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $7.72.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in Quest Resource by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,946,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after buying an additional 117,552 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Quest Resource by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quest Resource by 733.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 313,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quest Resource by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.