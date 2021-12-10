Insider Buying: NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Insider Purchases £14,939.60 in Stock

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) insider Will Hobman bought 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £14,939.60 ($19,811.17).

LON:NRR opened at GBX 85 ($1.13) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £263.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41. NewRiver REIT plc has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 109.20 ($1.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 83.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.00. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 74 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.06) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.72) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

