Insider Buying: Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Director Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.05. 142,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,226,099. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.