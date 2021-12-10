Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Acquires £133.65 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Simon Litherland acquired 15 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 891 ($11.82) per share, with a total value of £133.65 ($177.23).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.43), for a total value of £9,960.31 ($13,208.21).

On Friday, September 10th, Simon Litherland purchased 14 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 140 ($1.86).

Britvic stock opened at GBX 913 ($12.11) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. Britvic plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 726 ($9.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.50). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 896.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 936.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a GBX 17.70 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. Britvic’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

BVIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.60) to GBX 935 ($12.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.92) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,060 ($14.06) to GBX 870 ($11.54) in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,075 ($14.26) to GBX 1,120 ($14.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 974.38 ($12.92).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

