Insider Buying: Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) CEO Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) CEO Norbert G. Riedel bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of APTX opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. Aptinyx Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.30.
Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on APTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.
Aptinyx Company Profile
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
