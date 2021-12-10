Insider Buying: Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) CEO Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) CEO Norbert G. Riedel bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of APTX opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. Aptinyx Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 17.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 308.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 46,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

