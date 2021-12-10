Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INGN. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inogen from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.33.

Inogen stock opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49 and a beta of 0.95. Inogen has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $82.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.76.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Inogen will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 59.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 21.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

