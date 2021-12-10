Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Infosys also posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

INFY stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. Infosys has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 546.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 422,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 356,981 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,767,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

