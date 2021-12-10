Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFNNF. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

IFNNF opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $49.91.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

