Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman Sells 60,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $4,717,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $2,736,600.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, William Hoffman sold 3,722 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $335,612.74.

On Monday, October 25th, William Hoffman sold 500 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $45,025.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, William Hoffman sold 25,778 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,322,597.80.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Hoffman sold 29,900 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $2,424,591.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Hoffman sold 70,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,527,200.00.

Inari Medical stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.42 and a beta of 1.93. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.90.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 48.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 19.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

