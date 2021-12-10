Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.26 Million

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market capitalization of $95.83 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00004487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.13 or 0.08251315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00083062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,375.41 or 0.99820284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00056835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.