Illuvium Trading 19.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 10th. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $777.79 million and approximately $56.86 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for about $1,209.97 or 0.02549423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.13 or 0.08251315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00083062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,375.41 or 0.99820284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00056835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,819 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.