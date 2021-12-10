Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $371.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.95. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.55 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Illumina by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 664 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Illumina by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 136 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Yale University purchased a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,554,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

