ichi.farm (ICHI) Market Cap Reaches $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.02 or 0.08231554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00084361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,610.90 or 0.99267972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00056771 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002757 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

