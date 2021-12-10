Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61. 67,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 49,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ibstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

