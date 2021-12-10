iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ibio Inc., formerly known as iBioPharma Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing vaccines and therapeutic proteins based upon its plant-based iBioLaunch platform technology. The Company’s hydroponically grown green plants can be used for the development and manufacture of proteins applicable to a range of disease agents, such as influenza, sleeping sickness, anthrax, plague, human papillomavirus and veterinary influenza applications. IBio, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, Delaware. “

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on iBio in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.09. iBio has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $151.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of -5.96.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. iBio had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 1,133.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that iBio will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iBio by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,846,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 914,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBio by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 528,284 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBio in the 2nd quarter worth $731,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBio by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 968,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 357,962 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iBio in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

