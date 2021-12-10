Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €600.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($674.16) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €615.00 ($691.01) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of HYQ opened at €503.50 ($565.73) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €522.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €511.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.00. Hypoport has a 12 month low of €407.00 ($457.30) and a 12 month high of €618.00 ($694.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

