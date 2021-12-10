Hydra (HYDRA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $535,441.00

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Hydra has a market capitalization of $39.08 million and approximately $535,441.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hydra has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydra coin can now be bought for $10.13 or 0.00021014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.31 or 0.08526578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00079001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,334.92 or 1.00292198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,722,796 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

