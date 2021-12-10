HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 450 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 450 ($5.97) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.29) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.43) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.49) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 390 ($5.17) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 487.75 ($6.47).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBA stock opened at GBX 439.40 ($5.83) on Monday. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 344.46 ($4.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.13). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 420.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 416.36. The firm has a market cap of £89.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.66.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($222,455.93).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.