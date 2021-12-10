HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 482.09 ($6.39).

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.22) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.23) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.63) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($7.03) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBA stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 438.65 ($5.82). 19,648,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,513,434. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 344.46 ($4.57) and a one year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £89.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 420.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 416.36.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($222,455.93).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.