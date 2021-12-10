HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.990-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.070-$4.270 EPS.

Shares of HPQ opened at $36.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. HP has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $373,238.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

