HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $182.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HOYA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

HOYA stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.47. 9,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,875. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.03 and a 200 day moving average of $149.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 0.39. HOYA has a 12-month low of $109.02 and a 12-month high of $179.94.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that HOYA will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

