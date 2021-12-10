Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.2% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM opened at $123.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

