Howland Capital Management LLC Has $368,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.12.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $212.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

