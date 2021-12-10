Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Clorox by 2.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 3.9% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLX opened at $166.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

