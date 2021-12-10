Howard Capital Management Group LLC Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 104,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,357,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.64.

SWK opened at $192.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.65 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

