Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $23.33 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 2.2% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $23,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,075,000 after buying an additional 6,374,810 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,400,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,588,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,871,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,317,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $111.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.46. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

