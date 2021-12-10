Howard Capital Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $123.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

