Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $886.48 Million

Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will post $886.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $829.00 million and the highest is $952.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $267.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HST. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,840,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,754,000 after buying an additional 5,751,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,643,000 after buying an additional 5,970,795 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,949,000 after acquiring an additional 334,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

HST traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $16.52. 168,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,791,767. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

