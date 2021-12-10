Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,051 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth $15,911,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $100.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.74.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total transaction of $3,036,911.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,774,050.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,107 shares of company stock worth $25,286,662 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

