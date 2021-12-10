hopTo (HPTO) vs. Its Rivals Financial Contrast

hopTo (OTCMKTS: HPTO) is one of 377 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare hopTo to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for hopTo and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A hopTo Competitors 2484 12638 23445 640 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 22.40%. Given hopTo’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe hopTo has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares hopTo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets hopTo 28.23% 29.50% 18.80% hopTo Competitors -127.38% -149.02% -5.63%

Volatility and Risk

hopTo has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, hopTo’s competitors have a beta of -2.24, indicating that their average stock price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares hopTo and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio hopTo $3.64 million $690,000.00 8.40 hopTo Competitors $1.79 billion $348.40 million -40.18

hopTo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than hopTo. hopTo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of hopTo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of hopTo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

hopTo beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About hopTo

hopTo, Inc. engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions and others. The company was founded by Walter Keller in 1982 and is headquartered in Concord, NH.

