Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 5.64%.
NASDAQ HOFT opened at $23.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.91. Hooker Furniture has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Hooker Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.
Separately, TheStreet cut Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.
Hooker Furniture Company Profile
Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.
