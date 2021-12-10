Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 5.64%.

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $23.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.91. Hooker Furniture has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Hooker Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hooker Furniture by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 57,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hooker Furniture by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hooker Furniture by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hooker Furniture by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

