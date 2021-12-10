Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Position Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,255 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Hologic by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.87. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.