Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Holicity were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holicity during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,263,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of Holicity during the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holicity by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 199,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 76,959 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holicity by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holicity during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Holicity alerts:

HOL opened at $9.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. Holicity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Holicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.