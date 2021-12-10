HoDooi (HOD) Trading Up 20.7% This Week

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HoDooi has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HoDooi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00056843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.25 or 0.08386127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00080988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00059023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,503.09 or 0.99763161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002759 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.