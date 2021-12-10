HLS Therapeutics’ (HLS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HLS. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Clarus Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HLS Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.50.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

HLS opened at C$15.04 on Monday. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$14.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of C$488.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.15%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.