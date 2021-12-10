Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 59.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman purchased 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $83,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Mcneill acquired 11,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $344,498.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,517 shares of company stock worth $667,989 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $32.12 on Friday. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $251.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. Research analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

