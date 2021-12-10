Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sypris Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sypris Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 million, a PE ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, CFO Anthony C. Allen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $29,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $41,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,990 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.