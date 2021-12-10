Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

HI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.32. 3,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.09. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

In other Hillenbrand news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $1,179,987.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,146 shares of company stock worth $8,246,326. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

