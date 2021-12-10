Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP J Michael Whitted Sells 23,459 Shares of Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $1,179,987.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.09.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $917,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $20,743,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 22.7% in the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after buying an additional 43,245 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 101.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $8,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

