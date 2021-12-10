Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 56,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 732,152 shares.The stock last traded at $44.32 and had previously closed at $44.02.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,328,000 after buying an additional 186,158 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 21.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,079,000 after buying an additional 1,703,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,447,000 after buying an additional 249,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 9.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,014,000 after buying an additional 385,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 81.4% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,800,000 after buying an additional 1,458,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.