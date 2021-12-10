Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,061 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.1% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.37.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $48.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $365.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

