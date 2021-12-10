Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,098 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,180 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $115.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.51. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

