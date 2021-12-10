Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 10,781 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $23,999,736.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 388,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,891,011.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,073,021 shares of company stock valued at $196,011,703. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $178.32 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion and a PE ratio of -15.02.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.