Highland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $452.28 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $503.51.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

